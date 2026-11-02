Lula once again thanks Brazilian voters for his electoral win

Brasilia, Nov 2. – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his gratitude to voters—especially young people and senior citizens—one week after his reelection in the elections held on October 25.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Lula stated that the people had written a new chapter in the country’s democratic history, and he acknowledged the millions of citizens who took part in the electoral process.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to the millions of Brazilians—especially the young, who carry the hope for the future, and our dear senior citizens, who represent the memory, wisdom, and strength of our nation”, he wrote.

He noted that the result represents a victory for democracy, sovereignty, and all those who aspire to a fairer, stronger, and more fraternal Brazil.

“Our journey continues”, the leader added in the post, which was accompanied by a video.

The audiovisual material combines footage from the 2026 election campaign with clips from a speech Lula delivered in April 2018, shortly before his imprisonment. In that address, he affirmed that his ideas would endure, linking his own political aspirations to the dreams of his supporters.

Media outlets, such as the portal *Brasil bb247*, pointed out that this Sunday’s message highlighted the participation of different generations in the runoff round of the election.

According to data from the Superior Electoral Court, Lula—representing the Workers’ Party—received 64,256,232 votes, amounting to 51.79 percent of the valid ballots cast. With these figures, he surpassed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party (PL), who received 59,826,041 votes—48.21 percent of the total.

The second round of voting saw the participation of 128.2 million electors out of the more than 158.7 million eligible to vote, resulting in an abstention rate of 19.2 percent.

With his victory on October 25, Lula became the first Brazilian presidential candidate to successfully overcome, in a runoff, a deficit he had faced in the first round three weeks earlier. (Prensa Latina)