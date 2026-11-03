French visitors gain insight into the reality of Cuba

Havana, Nov 3.- French citizens from various walks of life continued their itinerary today, visiting sites of economic and social significance in Cuba—an initiative organized by the French association “Cuba Linda” to foster closer ties between the two peoples.

Early this morning, the group of 21 individuals visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Center in the capital’s El Vedado neighborhood. There, they learned about the life and work of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, as part of an ongoing series of meetings and exchanges regarding the challenging reality faced by the island.

Speaking to Prensa Latina, Didier Lalande, president of the Cuba Linda association, noted that this is the sixth group to travel to the Caribbean nation this year, bringing the total number of French participants to over one hundred.

On this occasion, the visitors are part of the “100 Years with Fidel” group, participating in activities marking the centenary of the late leader’s birth.

“In addition to Havana, we will be visiting provinces such as Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus, and Matanzas, with a packed schedule running until the middle of the month,” Lalande explained.

Lalande also emphasized the association’s condemnation of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed on the island by the United States more than 60 years ago, and reaffirmed their solidarity with the Cuban people.

As part of its solidarity efforts, the organization has recently made donations to purchase solar panels for the Cuban healthcare system—a sector hit particularly hard by the blockade, which has been intensified through an “energy siege.”

In this regard, he noted that solar panels are already operational at a polyclinic in Playa Larga, located in the western province of Matanzas.

Lalande also mentioned that the visitors brought several suitcases filled with medicines—a gesture that has become a tradition for these groups. (Prensa Latina)