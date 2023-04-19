President of Vietnamese Parliament arrived in Cuba on official visit (+Photos)

During his stay until April 23, at the head of a large delegation made up of parliamentarians, ministers and other leaders, the visitor will hold talks with island authorities and visits to places of historical, economic and social interest, among other activities.

The official visit of Vuong Dinh Hue takes place in the context of the Constitutive Session of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power this April 19, as well as the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Committee of Solidarity with South Vietnam.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)