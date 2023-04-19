miércoles, abril 19, 2023
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

President of Vietnamese Parliament arrived in Cuba on official visit (+Photos)

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz , , , , , , , , , ,
Havana, Apr 19.-  The president of the National Assembly and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, arrived in Cuba for an official visit.
Upon his arrival at the José Martí international airport in the capital, he was received by Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), and head of the Department of International Relations of the Communist Party of Cuba, Emilio Lozada, among other officials. Also present at the air terminal were Le Thanh Tung, ambassador of the Asian nation in Havana; and members of the Vietnamese community in Cuba, informed the Cuban Legislature.

During his stay until April 23, at the head of a large delegation made up of parliamentarians, ministers and other leaders, the visitor will hold talks with island authorities and visits to places of historical, economic and social interest, among other activities.

The official visit of Vuong Dinh Hue takes place in the context of the Constitutive Session of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power this April 19, as well as the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Committee of Solidarity with South Vietnam.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Mercosur Summit to Be Held in Paraguay

Diaz-Canel thanks Bolivia’s Arce message for Sunday’s election

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz

Cuba: Debates at HAVMUN 2012 Will Focus on Human Rights