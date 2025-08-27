Social security in Cuba strengthens its commitment to retirees and their well-being

Havana, August 26 – Early, very early, starting from August 20, grandparents and retirees who worked for over 30 years in building our social and economic process are arriving at banks across the country, now beneficiaries of social security.

They come with confidence, expecting to withdraw all their cash, and feel somewhat happier as their payments have now increased by 1,528 pesos (CUP), reaching in some cases up to a maximum of four thousand CUP. Of course, we know that this amount is not a definitive solution to current market prices, but it will help alleviate their strained family economy.

The significance of this news is that over one and a half million retirees have benefited, responding to a demand not only from that population sector and their descendants for several years, but also from an entire society that regards these men and women as the pillars of honest and dedicated work.

We must ponder how many more benefits we can continue to provide them while inflation persists. Wouldn’t price reductions on medications, subsidies for food products, and even preferences for acquiring tickets to cultural or sporting events—just to name a few examples—complement this monetary increase in a way that is more effective?

As a nation, we should never abandon the idea that forgetting the past is to mortgage the future. That is why, in these days when they arrive at the banks, we must offer a greeting, a smile, and the satisfaction of knowing we are caring for part of our family. This is also what Cuba is about. We must not waver. These are our retirees, the ones who brought us to this point.


