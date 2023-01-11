Brazilian Senate passes DF´s Public Security intervention

miércoles, enero 11, 2023
Brasilia, Jan 11.- Brazilian Senate this Tuesday passed a decree authorizing the Federal District (DF)´s Public Security intervention as a result of Sunday´s violent actions and vandalism against headquarters of the three branches of government.
In a symbolic vote, most legislators passed this new measure signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Senators Carlos Potinho, Luiz Carlos Heinze, Zequinha Marinho, Carlos Viana, Flávio Bolsonaro, Eduardo Girão and Plínio Valério. -from Bolsonaro’s rank-and-file- voted against the new measure.

Such a measure is foreseen in article 34 of the Federal Constitution to “put an end to a serious compromise of the public order” and “to guarantee the free exercise of any of the powers in the federation units”.

During the session, Congress President, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, said that, in addition to the role of the Federal Police in holding criminals accountable, the Congress will act in identifying attackers.

“We will take care, in addition to criminal measures, of prosecuting actions to repair damages individually in relation to these people, with all the precautionary measures of arrest, seizure, blocking of assets,” Pacheco specified.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

