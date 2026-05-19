President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirms that Cuba does not represent a threat, but has the right to defend itself

This was reiterated by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, on his X account, reaffirming that “Cuba does not represent a threat, nor does it have any aggressive plans or intentions against any country.”

The Cuban president pointed out that there is no plan whatsoever to harm the United States, nor have there ever been, “something the U.S. government knows well, especially its defense and national security agencies.”

He also recalled that “Cuba, which is already suffering multidimensional aggression from the United States, does have the absolute and legitimate right to defend itself against a military attack, which cannot be logically or honestly used as an excuse to impose a war against the noble Cuban people.”

This statement comes amid an unprecedented escalation of coercive measures by the United States government against Cuba, which intensified on January 29th when the U.S. government declared a “national emergency” in response to the alleged “unusual and extraordinary threat” that, according to Washington, Cuba poses to U.S. and regional security. The U.S. accuses the island of aligning itself with hostile countries, harboring terrorist groups, and allowing the deployment of Russian and Chinese military capabilities on its territory.

Subsequently, on May 1, 2026, new regulations were signed, which the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs described as an act of ruthless economic aggression, as they expand the extraterritorial reach of the blockade by authorizing secondary sanctions against non-U.S. individuals and entities—including foreign banks—operating in key sectors of the Cuban economy such as energy, defense, mining, financial services, and security.

Faced with this escalation of the economic war, which also includes an oil embargo imposed in January, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced that Washington is building “a fraudulent case to justify the ruthless economic war and the eventual military aggression.” (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)