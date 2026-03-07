Cuban chapter of REDH condemns expulsion of mission in Ecuador

Havana, March 7. – The Cuban chapter of the Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity (REDH) condemned this Thursday the decision of the Ecuadorian government to expel all personnel from the Cuban embassy in Quito, reported the portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cubaminrex.

The organization expressed its support for the statement issued by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which described the measure as “arbitrary and unjustified.”

Since the official announcement, academics, writers, artists, activists, and social leaders from Ecuador and other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have expressed solidarity with Cuba, the Network reported.

Friends of the Caribbean nation residing in Ecuador mobilized to the diplomatic headquarters to express their rejection of the decision and to show support for Cuban personnel.

The statement pointed out that the government of Daniel Noboa has resumed practices of colonial servility and linked the measure to the upcoming Miami Summit, scheduled for March 7.

The Network recalled that Cuba has been a historical ally in health, education, and cooperation, and affirmed that in our America, in the face of the Monroes and Noboas, there exists Bolívar, the people, and a dignified homeland. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)