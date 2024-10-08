Che Guevara remembered in Italy 57 years after his death

ANAIC President Marco Papacci told Prensa Latina that the ceremony took place on Sunday at Che Guevara Square, which was built in his memory in that city, Turin province. The Association’s members, authorities, and the community’s residents participated in the homage.

Attending the commemoration were Collegno Mayor Matteo Cavallone; President of the National Association of Italian Partisans (ANPI) in Collegno, Silvana Accosato; Secretary of the local ANAIC Circle, Tiziana Manzi; and representative of the General Consulate of Cuba in Milan, Fidel Ajuria.

Cavallones expressed in his speech that in the complex times that humanity is living, figures like Che Guevara, who was assassinated in Bolivia on October 9, 1967, are needed, while Manzi highlighted the role he played in the Cuban Revolution and the struggle against imperialism throughout the world.

Manzi wondered, Where Che would be in these times of war?, and affirmed that he would surely be on the side of the Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing Israeli aggression.

Papacci recounted passages from Commander Ernesto Che Guevara’s life in his fight for a better world, as well as the attempts of the US government and its lackeys to silence him, which they failed to do because his memory and example are still alive.

The ANAIC president referred to the complex situation that Cuba is facing with the tightening of the US criminal economic, commercial, and financial blockade while demanding its end and the Caribbean nation’s exclusion from Washington’s State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list. (Take from Prensa Latina)