Book on Fidel’s ties with the FEU to be presented in Havana

Havana, Feb. 5 – The University Student Federation (FEU, for its acronym in Spanish) announced on its Facebook profile the presentation of the book La FEU en Fidel (The FEU in Fidel), by authors YunetLópez Ricardo and Wilmer Rodríguez Fernández, this Thursday at two in the afternoon at the Fidel Castro Ruz Center.

The text, published by Ocean Sur, explores the relationship between the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, and university students, offering an approach to the influence of his thinking on the organization founded in 1922.

The work is part of the commemorative activities for the Centennial Year of the Commander in Chief and seeks to provide new generations with a vision of the FEU’s role in the political and social life of the country.

With this initiative, the FEU reaffirms its commitment to keeping historical memory alive and transmitting Fidel’s legacy to university students in a context marked by the nation’s current challenges. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)