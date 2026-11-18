Moscow, Nov 18.- The prospect of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is categorically intolerable to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated.

“Categorically unacceptable”, Ryabkov said, in response to a question about whether Ukraine’s potential entry into the Atlantic Alliance would be acceptable to Russia.

Ukraine formally applied for membership in the military bloc on September 30, 2022—seven months after the start of Russia’s “special military operation”.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine. According to President Vladimir Putin, its objectives are to protect the population of the Donbas region from “genocide by the Kyiv regime” and to address the national security risks posed by the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Ukrainian forces are receiving military support from this 32-nation alliance, which is led by the United States and includes the United Kingdom, Canada, and most member states of the European Union. (Prensa Latina) (Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry – МИД России/Facebook)