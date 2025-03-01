International Habano Festival wraps up in Cuba

Participants will have a day full of emotions with visits to tobacco plantations and factories, exchanges, talks, tastings, and the opportunity to get in touch with the latest market trends and innovations in the Cuban cigar industry.

The Havana-based Conference Center will host the awards ceremony for the best stands at the fair and the most significant competitions held during these days.

The Gala Night will feature the Habanos of the Year Awards in the Production, Business, and Communication categories and a humidor auction, true works of art with a selection of cigars. The organizing committee announced that the total amount would be donated to the Cuban health system. (Take from Prensa Latina)