Thousands of Cubans gathered this Monday in the Plaza de la Revolución Mayor General Serafín Sánchez Valdivia, in the city of Sancti Spíritus, to participate in an anti-imperialist rally — expressing their rejection of the recent indictment issued by the U.S. Department of Justice against the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.

Participants described the U.S. measure as illegitimate, fraudulent and an attempt at media and historical manipulation by Washington. During the demonstration, lawyer Lídice Carballo Farfán legally rejected the U.S. accusations and denounced that the indictment of May 20th is intended to conceal the truth about the events of 1996, when Cuba shot down two aircraft belonging to the Brothers to the Rescue organization.

Lídice Carballo Farfán argued that the action was carried out in legitimate defense of national airspace, protected by International Law and the Charter of the United Nations. She also categorized those involved as a terrorist organization based in Miami that repeatedly violated Cuban sovereignty on more than 25 documented occasions between 1994 and 1996.

The youth sector and workers also expressed their support for the Cuban leader at the meeting. Adiel Alejandro Rodríguez, representative of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, emphasized that unity is the nation’s greatest strength in the face of campaigns that seek to portray the people’s resistance as incapacity.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Armando Tomás Morejón was present at the event and shared his testimony about Raúl Castro’s life and close relationship with him, adding his voice to the general rejection of the oil blockade and external pressures.

In her closing remarks, Eidy Díaz Fernández, president of the National Association of Small Farmers in the province, reviewed Raúl Castro’s patriotic legacy.

The farmworker’s leader affirmed before the highest political and governmental authorities of the province that Washington’s attempts at humiliation had failed, transforming the day into a reaffirmation of sovereignty and dignity by the new generations.

Since Saturday, May 23, open forums have been held throughout Cuba to reject the recent political maneuver by the United States against Cuba. The initiative will continue until June 3rd, Raúl Castro’s 95th birthday.

IMAGE CREDIT: They described the US measure against Army General Raúl Castro as illegitimate, fraudulent, and an attempt at media and historical manipulation by Washington. Photo: Cuban News Agency / Agencia Cubana de Noticias. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)