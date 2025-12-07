Immortal sowing of a brilliant life

Havana, December 5 – All the flags remained at half-mast on that December 4, 2016, when, in the early morning hours, Santa Ifigenia opened its infinite gates of history to receive an eternal giant, one of those born by the epochs once in centuries.

There, in the rebellious eastern soil, he was laid to rest among the lineage of the Homeland’s founders, alongside Martí, Céspedes, and Mariana—the man who crystallized the colors of hope in olive green: Fidel Castro Ruz.

He carried no material artifice to his appointment with immortality beyond his most faithful name, for when a life is devoted to the noblest and purest of human sentiments, “all the glory of the world,” in the spirit of Martí, fits into a grain of corn.

Fidel arrived at Santa Ifigenia escorted by the conviction of a people who loved him to the deepest core and who, to this day, still acclaim and long for him in the square. The Commander-in-Chief is not an idealized hero or a figure in the tired riddle of personality cults, but rather, simply, the fertile reason for our struggle and the banner no one can ever take from us.

The Revolution bears the name of its bearded, rebellious, and daring son, just as the Homeland embraces its most loyal symbols. Fidel only rests, radiant, while Cuba battles with his ideas at the forefront, on the front line.

His brother in life and in the guerrilla, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, would recall him during the farewell paid to him by the people of Santiago on December 3, 2016, hours before his eternal sowing: “Fidel’s permanent teaching is that yes, we can, that man is capable of overcoming the harshest conditions if his will to win does not falter, he makes a correct evaluation of each situation and does not renounce his just and noble principles.”

The Historical Leader of the Cuban Revolution never abandoned this commitment to time, which is also an ethical commitment to history. That is why he lives on, beating among millions: because he was an example, a school, and a people. A man like that never dies; rather, he multiplies to the very roots of the Homeland, while his staunchest enemies continue to fail in finding even an illusory answer. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)