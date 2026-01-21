Díaz-Canel greets the Communist Party of Vietnam

Havana, Jan 21. – The Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, published a greeting message on the occasion of the upcoming congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, scheduled to take place until next Sunday.

From Cuba, we greet the Communist Party of Vietnam and its General Secretary, the dear comrade To Lam, on the occasion of the XIV Congress of this political organization, which is held from January 19 to 25, states the message of the head of state on X.

Díaz-Canel also reaffirmed the wishes that the Asian nation achieves new successes in the construction of socialism and reiterated the will to continue deepening inter-party ties and the brotherhood between the Vietnamese and Cuban peoples.

Science, technology, and innovation are at the center of the socioeconomic program promoted by the XIV National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which will enable sustainable double-digit growth starting this year.