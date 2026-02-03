Cuba condemns terrorism and reaffirms its cooperation on security and anti-money laundering

Havana, Feb 2.- Cuba unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, while reaffirming its commitment to cooperate with the United States and other nations to strengthen regional and international security.

Cuba categorically declares that it does not harbor, support, finance, or permit terrorist or extremist organizations. Our country maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards the financing of terrorism and money laundering, and is committed to preventing, detecting, and confronting illicit financial activities, in accordance with international standards.

Any past interaction that involved persons later designated as terrorists occurred solely in limited humanitarian contexts, linked to internationally recognized peace processes, at the request of their respective governments, in a fully transparent manner.

Cuba does not host foreign military or intelligence bases and rejects the characterization of being a threat to the security of the United States. It has not supported any hostile activity against that country nor will it allow our territory to be used against another nation.

On the contrary, Cuba is willing to reactivate and expand bilateral cooperation with the United States to confront shared transnational threats, without ever renouncing the defense of its sovereignty and independence.

Cuba proposes renewing technical cooperation with the United States in areas including the fight against terrorism, the prevention of money laundering, combating drug trafficking, cybersecurity, human trafficking, and financial crimes, and will continue strengthening its legal framework to support these efforts, aware that when the will of the parties has existed, progress has been possible on these fronts.

The Cuban people and the American people benefit from constructive engagement, cooperation in accordance with the law, and peaceful coexistence. Cuba reaffirms its willingness to maintain a respectful and reciprocal dialogue, oriented toward tangible results with the Government of the United States, based on mutual interest and international law. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)