At the United Nations, the world rejects the blockade

Havana, October 1 .- The world’s support for Cuba, in its long six-decade battle against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, was felt until yesterday at the United Nations, where the debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly came to a close.

The sessions were a worthy prelude to what will happen at the end of October, when the already historic and overwhelming vote against this unilateral U.S. policy will take place, sustained despite global rejection and the dramatic consequences for the Cuban people caused by the restrictions it has brought with it, especially since former President Donald Trump assumed the presidency in 2017.

Amid reflections on the serious problems facing the world regarding peace, security and sustainable development, representatives of countries from all continents left their words of encouragement to Cuba.

The President of Vietnam, To Lam, reaffirmed his solidarity with the State and people of Cuba, and urged the United States to lift sanctions on the Island; while the Head of State of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, considered the reinclusion of Cuba on the U.S. State Department’s list of countries sponsoring terrorism to be unjustifiable.

The President of Gambia, Adama Barrow, also said the same, warning that the time has come to establish more harmonious and cooperative relations between neighbors.

Other diplomats also spoke out, including the Foreign Ministers of Venezuela, Yván Gil; of China, Wang Yi; of Russia, Sergei Lavrov; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Caricom of Trinidad and Tobago, Amery Browne. They all offered their full solidarity to the Cuban people, as Washington’s unilateral policy seriously undermines the archipelago’s prospects for achieving economic stability, growth and sustainable development.

On September 22, with the adoption of the Pact for the Future, the High Level Week at the UN began. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)