MOSCOW, Russian Federation. –The Communist Party of Cuba and the United Russia Party signed a Special Agreement on Privileged Cooperation, the only one of its kind established by the political entity of the Eurasian giant with a foreign partner.

The signing – made by the member of the Political Bureau Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, and Vladimir Yakushev, Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia Party – took place after the official conversations between the delegations of both countries.

“This agreement is a sign of the excellent state of relations between our Parties, and the will to continue deepening and diversifying them,” said Morales Ojeda, adding that this is more necessary than ever, given the conditions that both countries face, with the Western attempt to silence their voices.

He added that there are areas in which inter-party cooperation must continue to be worked on, such as the training of cadres and the links between our youth organizations: the UJC and the Young Guard.

For his part, Vladimir Yakushev considered that the new agreement “has no precedent in the practice of United Russia. I hope that all the actions described in it are implemented, for the benefit of our countries and people. It is symbolic that this momentous initiative takes place in the year of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism, in which Cuba made a significant contribution.

«We support the brother Cuban people in their fight against the criminal U.S. blockade. We understand that pressure from Washington has increased dramatically under the Donald Trump administration. Our countries reject illegal unilateral sanctions that violate international law,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the Cuban Government for publicly criticizing NATO’s expansion towards Russia’s borders, and for supporting Moscow’s legitimate demands for security guarantees. “Russia will continue to provide the support and help that Cuba needs, especially after the effects of the devastating Hurricane Melissa,” Vladimir Yakushev reiterated.

As part of his official visit to the Russian Federation, Morales Ojeda, along with the delegation accompanying him, brought flowers to Vladimir Ilich Lenin, in Moscow’s Red Square. They also toured the Kremlin wall. (Take from Granma)