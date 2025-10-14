African Union and Cuba to promote multilateral cooperation

Addis Ababa, Oct 14. – The President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, with whom he discussed mutual interest in boosting multilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, both parties highlighted the historic and long-standing ties between Africa and the Caribbean nation, rooted in shared values ??and solidarity, according to the African Union (AU) account on the social media platform X.

According to the source, President Youssouf praised the Cubans’ strong support for the African continent, particularly in the areas of health and education; while Foreign Minister Rodríguez applauded the AU’s leadership and its strong voice on the world stage.

In particular, the minister alluded to the promotion of regional integration, infrastructure development, peace, and stability throughout Africa.

Both dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations between the AU and Cuba and to promoting multilateral cooperation, including through the African Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Rodríguez is currently on a tour of several African countries, having already visited Togo and Benin.

In the first country, he held talks with the President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, to whom he expressed the Caribbean nation’s willingness to give greater dynamism to bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation links in several sectors.

In Benin, the minister spoke with his counterpart, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, about continuing to strengthen relations of friendship and solidarity, in addition to carrying out other activities. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)