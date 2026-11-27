Beijing, Nov 27.- Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his nation’s support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate national rights and called on the international community to boost a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to that issue.

In a message sent from the United Nations on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, released by Xinhua in Beijing, Xi noted that the Palestinian problem lies at the core of the Middle East issue.

The president pointed out that current tensions in the region should not divert international attention away from the Palestinian issue.

The head of State underscored that the key lies in staying on the right course toward a two-state solution and boosting the resumption of Palestine-Israel negotiations.

He also upheld the principle that Palestinians should govern Palestine and rejected any acts of occupation or territorial encroachment.

Xi urged the international community to turn the consensus and commitments of solidarity with the Palestinian people into concrete actions to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and safeguard civilians’ safety. (Prensa Latina) (Photo: China Daily)