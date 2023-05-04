Cuban president met Russian presidential advisor

Havana, May 4.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel met with Russian presidential economic aide Maxim Oreshkin during his visit to Cuba.

On Twitter, Díaz-Canel ratified the interest in taking bilateral economic-financial relations to the same state of policies. Oreshkin commented on the three main lines of work proposed for developing economic relations between the two nations: energy, increased flow of tourism, and investments.

The Russian presidential aide also met with Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, during which the parties reaffirmed the will to strengthen relations between the two allied countries.

