Port-au-Prince, Nov 26.- All troops deployed in Haiti to counter armed gangs—both government forces and those under the UN—have been operating jointly over the past few days, engaging in a broad, coordinated offensive, according to local media.

Units from the National Police, the Army, the UN-backed anti-gang task force, the government’s own task force, and contingents sent by El Salvador are coordinating operations against these criminal groups, reported the newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

Pro-government forces have intensified combat operations and arrests, spanning from the southern “Dead End Plain” (Plaine du Cul-de-Sac) to the metropolitan area of ​​Cité Soleil, as well as in locations such as Villa de Dios, Martissant, Gros-Morne, Gressier, and Canaan, the newspaper notes.

These and other areas are experiencing explosions caused by drones, accompanied by bursts of automatic gunfire and the roar of helicopters, according to Le Nouvelliste and other media outlets.

Newspapers and radio stations report that many of the country’s urban centers have effectively become war zones, while other print media, television channels, and social media platforms are circulating images of the ongoing conflict between the government and the gangs.

The fighting coincides with the death of a third Salvadoran soldier, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an explosion. Approximately 2,000 troops from the Central American nation are currently fighting alongside the government, while also continuing the search for four of their service members who were captured on October 18.

Meanwhile, other sources highlight the growing calls from the UN for increased international support for Haiti, even as the Dominican Republic continues to provide medical and logistical assistance to its neighbor. (Prensa Latina)