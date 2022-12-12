China boosts ties with Arab world

The Lebanese academic indicated that Beijing adopted last October policies in favor of promoting international cooperation and solidarity; the first Arab-China Summit, he said, strengthens ties with states in the region.

Wakim pointed out that the Arab Levant has strategic importance for China based on its commitment to the Belt and Road initiative, as well as being a region of great oil resources.

President Xi Jinping’s tour to Saudi Arabia has set the guidelines for a positive leap in the exchange between China and the Arab world, in which Saudi Arabia presented itself as one of the main players in the region abroad.

The Chinese president highlighted establishing comprehensive strategic partnership relations with 12 separate Arab countries and signing cooperation documents to build the Belt and Road initiative with 20 of them. He also stated that 17 Arab countries expressed their support for the global development first step and 15 joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

China and the Arab states established 17 integration mechanisms within the framework of the Cooperation Forum, for the benefit of the peoples and introducing more elements of stability in the area and the world.

The final declaration of the Arab-Chinese meeting in Riyadh agreed on a joint action plan for the period 2023-2027 with focus on maintaining the dialogue and supporting international economic recovery.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)