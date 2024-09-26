Guyana and Dominica reaffirm support for Cuba at the UN

Havana, September 26.- Guyana and Dominica renewed before the UN their condemnation and the demand that the US economic, financial and commercial blockade against Cuba be immediately ended.

In his speech at the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations, the Guyanese president, Irfaan Ali, denounced that the island sees the right to development diminished by the coercive measure, after reaffirming the call for the lifting of the system of sanctions and also for remove Cuba from the list of states that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

Meanwhile, the president of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton, advocated continuing the fight to end the long-standing siege because “it harms the people of Cuba and also damages the image of its sponsors.”

“The trade embargo (…) continues to be a cause of great concern for us in the Caribbean. Its uprising is increasingly urgent. Therefore, the Commonwealth of Dominica once again adds its voice to the overwhelming majority of members of this global organization to call for the immediate withdrawal of trade restrictions and export bans,” she stated, and added that these are unjustified and unjustifiable measures, outdated and belonging to a bygone era.

The representatives of Suriname, Dominica, Brazil, Namibia, Honduras, Angola, Guinea Bissau and Colombia also spoke against the North American blockade and the demand for the elimination of Cuba from the State Department’s list of countries who allegedly sponsor terrorism. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)