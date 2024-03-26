Pope Francis condemns recent terrorist attack in Russia

Vatican City, Mar 26.- Pope Francis condemned the bloody events that occurred the Friday at the Crocus City Hall, in the province of Moscow, which he described as a “cowardly terrorist attack,” local media reported this Sunday.

A press release from the Vatican press office indicates that during the Angelus prayer, after the celebration of Palm Sunday in St. Peter’s Square, Francis offered his prayers for the victims of the attack, in which more than 130 people were killed and 154 were injured.

“May the Lord welcome them in his peace and console their families” and “may He convert the hearts of those who plan, organize and carry out these inhuman actions,” the Supreme Pontiff said.

On the night of March 22, a group of armed individuals wearing camouflage clothing opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, on the northwestern outskirts of Moscow, a few minutes before the start of a concert by Russian rock band Picnic.

The Bishop of Rome also recalled “all the brothers and sisters who suffer due to wars” and referred in particular to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as in the Middle East, where as a result of Israel’s attacks, more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

Pope Francis also expressed his closeness to the San José de Apartado community, in Colombia, where a few days ago a young woman and a child, the wife and brother of one of the leaders of that area who “in 2018 received an award as an example of commitment to the solidarity economy, peace and human rights, were assassinated,” according to the Pontiff. (Taken from Prensa Latina)