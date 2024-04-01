Cuba’s condemnation of genocide in Gaza highlighted in Palestine

The president affirmed in a publication on the X platform that the Caribbean island will continue to raise its voice as long as the Palestinian territories remain under Israel’s attack, Wafa news agency reported.

It also noted that the president urged the international community to denounce Israeli crimes.

It was reported that the president accompanied his message with a photograph showing the José Martí Monument, in the central Plaza de la Revolución, illuminated with the colors of the Palestinian and Cuban flags.

The Wafa news agency also highlighted the head of State’s comments and his call for an end to the genocide against Gaza’s population. (Take from Prensa Latina)