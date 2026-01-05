Frei Betto describes US Attack on Venezuela a crime against humanity

In an exclusive interview with Prensa Latina, the Dominican friar condemned the attack and added that it is a crime against humanity, an act of imperialist terrorism.

“Long live the people of Venezuela!” exclaimed the author of the book “Fidel and Religion,” who also shared with this news agency a statement in which he explains that the aggression “becomes a very serious violation of the sovereignty and independence of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The intellectual also describes some of the most notorious cases in which the United States was directly or indirectly involved in actions that led to the deposition, death, or disappearance of Latin American leaders.

He cites, for example, the case of Jacobo Arbenz, the democratically elected president of Guatemala. “Overthrown in 1954 by a coup backed by the White House, who died in exile in circumstances considered accidental—drowning—in 1971.”

“In that same year, 1954, the United States promoted the coup that established a military dictatorship in Paraguay. Ten years later, it replicated the eradication of democracy in Brazil (1964), Argentina (1966 and 1976), Bolivia (1966 and 1971), Uruguay, and Chile (1973).”

Betto analyzes, among others, the case of Chilean President Salvador Allende; that of Omar Torrijos, the progressive president of Panama; and that of the progressive Maurice Bishop, elected prime minister of Grenada in 1979. (Take from Prensa Latina)