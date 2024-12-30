Cuba mourns the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

Havana, December 30.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed his sorrow over the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. (1924-2024).

“Condolences to the people and Government of the United States, especially to the family and loved ones of President James Carter,” wrote the dignitary on X.

“Our people will remember with gratitude his efforts to improve relations, his visits to Cuba, and his advocacy for the freedom of the Cuban Five,” adds the message.

For its part, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the same social network stated: “We express our tribute and respect to President James Carter, who we know made efforts to achieve a constructive relationship between Cuba and the United States.”

The text highlights that Carter “visited our country and worked in favor of humanitarian causes.”

The former head of state died this Sunday at his residence in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.

The 39th president of the United States, he governed from 1977 to 1981 with strong Democratic majorities in Congress, but lost his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan, one of the most conservative figures of the time.

Fidel Castro with Jimmy Carter during one of his visits to Cuba

Regarding Cuba, he showed changes in the approach to policy towards the Island and took some steps towards the normalization of diplomatic relations.

After his years in the White House, Carter, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2002, continued his international political activity.

In that same year, he visited Havana and called for an end to the blockade against Cuba. He later returned in 2011. He was also among the voices that rejected the existence of a prison at the Guantanamo Naval Base. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)