Following in Fidel’s footsteps, bow towards Cayo Cruz

Camagüey, Oct. 1 – On this day in 1989, just a week after Fidel Castro toured Cayo Cruz to observe the area’s characteristics on the ground, a multidisciplinary expedition of Camagüey natives and national institutions embarked on a journey from Nuevitas to this beautiful site.

The task, which began that day and continued until October 8, was to pay tribute to Ernesto Che Guevara on the anniversary of his death on Bolivian soil.

Field meteorological observations, hydrological values ??for the layout of the Jagüey-Cayo Cruz causeway, and geodetic and cartographic work that required exhausting days characterized those days.

The expedition included representatives from the Cuban Institute of Geodesy and Cartography, the former Institute of Physical Planning, Hydrography, construction research companies number five and Project 11, Flora and Fauna, the Fishing Company, and the Air Force.

Cayo Cruz is approximately 24 kilometers long, mainly consisting of beaches, of which 13 kilometers have exceptional water quality and transparency. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)