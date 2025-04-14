lunes, abril 14, 2025
Deaths and injuries in new Israeli attacks against Gaza

Ramallah, Apr 14.- Several Palestinians were killed or injured today as a result of continued Israeli bombardments against several areas of the Gaza Strip.
Medical sources reported that a woman was killed in a drone strike in the town of Jabalia al-Balad, north of the coastal enclave.

Seven other civilians were killed in a similar incident targeting a vehicle on Rashid Street in the central city of Deir al-Balah, Al Jazeera television reported.

Deaths were also reported in air strikes against two schools in the territory.

According to official data, almost 51,000 Palestinians died and 116,000 were wounded during the war campaign launched by the Israeli army since October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, also in the occupied West Bank, Israel continued its operations this Sunday, especially around the city of Tulkarem and its neighboring refugee camps.

For 64 days this city, together with neighboring Jenin, has been the epicenter of the Israeli military offensive against the West Bank.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled both cities since mid-January as a result of the attacks. (Take from Prensa Latina)

