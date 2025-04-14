Deaths and injuries in new Israeli attacks against Gaza

Seven other civilians were killed in a similar incident targeting a vehicle on Rashid Street in the central city of Deir al-Balah, Al Jazeera television reported.

Deaths were also reported in air strikes against two schools in the territory.

According to official data, almost 51,000 Palestinians died and 116,000 were wounded during the war campaign launched by the Israeli army since October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, also in the occupied West Bank, Israel continued its operations this Sunday, especially around the city of Tulkarem and its neighboring refugee camps.

For 64 days this city, together with neighboring Jenin, has been the epicenter of the Israeli military offensive against the West Bank.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled both cities since mid-January as a result of the attacks. (Take from Prensa Latina)