Cuban Government calls to find solutions to accumulated problems

Havana, Apr 2.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called on the Government to work together with the people to eradicate accumulated problems, it was learned on Monday from a meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Miguel Díaz -Canel.

The websites of the Presidency and Government of Cuba reported this Sunday that during the last meeting of the national executive, Marrero urged to offer timely information to citizens and to listen to their concerns and proposals for solutions to each problem.

Likewise, the head of Government called to maintain and strengthen unity in all fields, an effort in which the example and responsibility of leaders at all levels is decisive.

At the working session, held at the Palace of the Revolution (headquarters of the executive), the status of the implementation of the Government’s projections to address the accumulated problems in the country was reported, the source added.

First Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning Mildrey Granadillo presented the actions done in February and March, as part of the Government’s measures to correct distortions and re-boost the economy.

She recalled the entry into force on March 1 of the new retail fuel prices, in both national currency and convertible foreign currencies, which will be reviewed quarterly.

Granadillo pointed out that there is dissatisfaction with the increase in prices for public transportation of passengers and cargo offered by forms of non-state economic management, although they continue to acquire fuel for these activities at the established wholesale prices.

She updated the Agreement that sets the rate for the population of electrical energy for the residential sector, which increased by 25 percent for consumers who exceed 500 kilowatts.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers assessed the behavior of the Cuba’s economic indicators at the end of February, among other issues. (Taken from Prensa Latina)