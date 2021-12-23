Cuban President ratifies public health as right for all

Havana, Dec 23.- Speaking at the 8th Session of the National Assembly of the People´s Power (ANPP, in Spanish), the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ratified that public health is a right for all, claiming that the right to life is protected and health is not considered as a commodity in Cuba.

The Cuban president recalled that his country has managed to develop five vaccine candidates to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, three of which are already vaccines authorized for emergency use: Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.

“Our nation was the first in Latin America to present its own vaccine candidate and pioneer in mass vaccination for children,” he recalled.

Cuba´s Public Health Ministry (MINSAP, in Spanish) reported on Wednesday as many as 9,519,495 people fully vaccinated, which accounts for 85.1% of the total population (11.3 million).

At least 10,332,705 Cubans have received one dose of one of domestic-produced vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala), which includes those who received one single booster shot, MINSAP reported.

Cuba has developed a booster to fight Covid-19, a strategy that has positively impacted on 891 ,494 people, 72,833 of them as part of the clinical trial and 818,661 as risk groups.

(Prensa Latina)