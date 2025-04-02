Cuban delegation attends World Telecommunications Conference

Asunción, April 2.- A Cuban delegation took part in the World Telecommunications Development Conference for the Americas this week in Paraguay, according to executives from this sector on the Caribbean island.

According to Tania Velázquez, the Executive President of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa), the delegates from this Caribbean nation participated in the forums and working meetings organized within the framework of the World Conference to promote the development of new technologies and connectivity in the region.

The event, which ended on Wednesday, April 2nd, in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, is considered one of the most important in the field of telecommunications and was organized by the National Commission for this sector in that country and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

In statements to the newspaper La Nación, Cosmas Zavazava, president of the ITU, noted that the Americas have great potential, which is why the organization believes in innovation in telecommunications.

“The region must not be left behind in terms of telecommunications development and has the capacity to overcome challenges such as the digital divide in each country, the ethical use of artificial intelligence, among others,” he explained.

More than 150 delegates from 33 countries took part in the World Telecommunication Development Conference for the Americas Region. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)