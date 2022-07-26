Pastors for Peace present at revolutionary celebration in Cuba

martes, julio 26, 2022
Cienfuegos, Cuba, Jul 26.- The 32nd Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravan is participating in the events being held in Cienfuegos to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons.
The caravan members will hold meetings at work centers and communities in Cienfuegos to end the visit with their participation on Tuesday in the main event on the great revolutionary anniversary.

“Having studied here has given me the opportunity to experience the humanity of the Cuban people,” Samira Addrey, a US physician who graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine and coordinator of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization/Pastors for Peace, told local media.

The members of the caravan were welcomed by Cuban parishioners at St. Paul’s Church in this city, 240 kilometers southeast of Havana.Cuban Reverend Raul Suarez, founder of the Martin Luther King Memorial Center, evoked the beginning of the Pastors for Peace Friednshipment Caravan, promoted by his US colleague, Lucius Walker (1930-2010).

Lucius was able to sensitize the US people, through the caravans, this is a beautiful people, who fight for peace and demonstrate that solidarity is also to bring good to other peoples of the world, the Baptist pastor and deputy to Cuba’s National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament) said.

(taken from Prensa Latina)

