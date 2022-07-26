Pastors for Peace present at revolutionary celebration in Cuba

“Having studied here has given me the opportunity to experience the humanity of the Cuban people,” Samira Addrey, a US physician who graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine and coordinator of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization/Pastors for Peace, told local media.

The members of the caravan were welcomed by Cuban parishioners at St. Paul’s Church in this city, 240 kilometers southeast of Havana.Cuban Reverend Raul Suarez, founder of the Martin Luther King Memorial Center, evoked the beginning of the Pastors for Peace Friednshipment Caravan, promoted by his US colleague, Lucius Walker (1930-2010).

Lucius was able to sensitize the US people, through the caravans, this is a beautiful people, who fight for peace and demonstrate that solidarity is also to bring good to other peoples of the world, the Baptist pastor and deputy to Cuba’s National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament) said.

