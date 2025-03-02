Cuba congratulates muslims worldwide due to Ramadan

In his X account, the foreign minister wrote: “Our fraternal congratulations to the Muslims of #Cuba and the rest of the world, for the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

We wish peace and prosperity to be always with all of you,” he added.

In Cuba, Ramadan, one of the commandments of the Koran, the holy book of Islam, began from last night February 28 until March 30, 2025.

It is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, in which Muslims abstain from eating, smoking or having sex from dawn to dusk.

The fast ends with Eid al-Fitr, which begins with a specific prayer, after which participants greet each other and wish each other happiness.

Everyone wears clothes made for the occasion, because tradition requires them to look their best. The day is spent with family and friends at lunches, dinners and gift exchanges. (Take from Prensa Latina)