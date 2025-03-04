Cuba congratulates Bulgaria on its National Holiday

Through the social network X, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reiterated the willingness to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations.

After centuries of Ottoman domination, on March 3, 1878, the city of San Stefano hosted the signing of the Peace Treaty that put an end to the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878 and established the freedom of Bulgarian territories.

Cuba and Bulgaria established diplomatic relations on October 14, 1960, and since then strengthened their commercial ties, mainly in the areas of food, agricultural, light, mechanical, mining and tourism industries. (Take from Prensa Latina)