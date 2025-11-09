Cuba calls for peace and solidarity at UNESCO Conference

Tashkent, November8 – The Cuban delegation, during the general debate of the 43rd UNESCO General Conference, called for peace, unity, cooperation, and international solidarity, Prensa Latina learned this Friday.

In her address to the plenary session of the meeting, which is bringing together representatives from more than 180 nations in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, the President of the Cuban National Commission for UNESCO, Dulce Buergo, emphasized that the Caribbean nation’s call is to confront current global challenges.

Recalling the memorable visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to the UNESCO headquarters 30 years ago, she highlighted the continued relevance of his message on that occasion, which he shared with total conviction: “The alternative is becoming more evident every day: either we all save ourselves or we all sink, rich and poor alike.”

At a time when defending and strengthening multilateralism is more urgent than ever, UNESCO’s work takes on greater importance, a fact recognized by the majority of participating delegations, the Cuban delegate emphasized.

In this regard, she noted that the world needs UNESCO. “Its moral and intellectual authority is essential for building a new world order that guarantees the right to development, sovereign equality, the participation and representation of developing countries in global policy decisions, and ensures the exercise of all human rights for all.”

A new order without blockades or unilateral coercive measures. One that guarantees peace and mechanisms for financing development, she added.

In its speech, Cuba once again raised its voice to strongly condemn Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people and reaffirm the urgent need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the conflict, based on the creation of two states.

Likewise, it denounced the hostile actions of the United States in the Caribbean Sea and reaffirmed the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, against all attempts at imperial domination in the region.

Referring to the situation in her country, which has faced a cruel economic, commercial, and financial blockade by Washington for more than 60 years, Buergo denounced how this has been a fundamental obstacle to development, a scenario that is worsening with Cuba’s inclusion on the unilateral list of states that supposedly sponsor terrorism.

This, she said, has resulted in greater challenges for confronting the complex economic situation, which is now aggravated by the impact of Hurricane Melissa in the eastern part of the country.

In this context, she recalled the importance of addressing the special needs of small island developing states, whose capacities are always tested by the vulnerability they face in climatic events like this.

Finally, she took the opportunity to thank the expressions of solidarity and support received, including the aid that was already arriving in Cuba from various countries. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)