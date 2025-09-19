viernes, septiembre 19, 2025
Lo último:
news

Cuba and Belarus strengthen trade union ties

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz

Havana, September 18. -The top representatives of the Cuban Workers’ Union (CTC, for its acronym in Spanish), Osnay Colina, and the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus, Yuri Senko, signed a cooperation agreement between the two organizations, reported the Cuban News Channel.

The instrument, which contemplates the exchange of experiences and mutual support in international forums, reflects the solid state of bilateral relations between Cuba and Belarus, strengthened following Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s visit to Minsk last June.

The agreement also pays tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, within the framework of the commemorative activities for the centenary of his birth.

Senko, leading a delegation of trade unionists from the European country, made a three-day visit to Havana, during which he held meetings with labor groups in the capital. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)

También te puede gustar

ALBA-TCP bets on defense of sovereignty and economic exchange

Redacción Digital

China to Launch 7th Beidou Satellite

Travelers to Cuba will not need PCR or vaccination certificate

Redacción Digital