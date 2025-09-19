Cuba and Belarus strengthen trade union ties

Havana, September 18. -The top representatives of the Cuban Workers’ Union (CTC, for its acronym in Spanish), Osnay Colina, and the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus, Yuri Senko, signed a cooperation agreement between the two organizations, reported the Cuban News Channel.

The instrument, which contemplates the exchange of experiences and mutual support in international forums, reflects the solid state of bilateral relations between Cuba and Belarus, strengthened following Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s visit to Minsk last June.

The agreement also pays tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, within the framework of the commemorative activities for the centenary of his birth.

Senko, leading a delegation of trade unionists from the European country, made a three-day visit to Havana, during which he held meetings with labor groups in the capital. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)