State of relations between Cuba and Mexico underscored

Havana, Jul 3.- Foreign Minister (MINREX) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on Wednesday noted the excellent state of ties between the governments and peoples of Cuba and Mexico.

“We agree on the excellent state of bilateral relations and the positive results achieved in recent years,” the head of Cuban diplomacy wrote on X, in reference to his meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena.

According to Rodríguez, he held a fruitful meeting with Bárcena, after talking with Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

We reviewed the bilateral agenda and current regional and international issues, he said.

Rodríguez Parrilla represented Cuba at the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Feminist Foreign Policies, held in Mexico City to discussion the strategies to promote equality through foreign policies.

The Cuban delegation also includes the second secretary of the Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC), Sonia Rivero; the deputy director of Foreign Ministry’s Secretariat, Yurielkis Sarduy; and the specialist in Multilateral Affairs at the MINREX, Yissel González. (Taken from Prensa Latina)