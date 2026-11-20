Shenzhen, China, Nov 20.- During a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from the United States, Donald Trump, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for positive interaction among major powers.

Xi noted that the world today is no longer divided into isolated islands; rather, humanity lives in a single “global village”—a community with a shared future where all either succeed or fail together.

He added that, within this global village, major powers bear special responsibilities, making positive interaction among them not merely an option, but an absolute necessity.

In recent years, China has promoted a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with Russia for a new era, while also actively developing a constructive, strategically stable relationship with the United States.

The goal, he explained, is to foster a dynamic among major powers characterized by peaceful coexistence, general stability, and balanced development—to the mutual benefit of the nations involved and the world at large.

The Chinese leader remarked that challenging times reveal the responsibilities that rest upon each nation’s shoulders.

Therefore, China, Russia, and the United States—all major powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council—must set a positive example, work together to address global challenges, jointly uphold world peace and stability, and make a greater contribution to the progress of humanity. (Prensa Latina)