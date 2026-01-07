To the fallen combatants: Honor and glory!

Havana, Jan 7. – Victims of a new criminal act of aggression and state terrorism, perpetrated against the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United States, 32 Cubans lost their lives in combat actions following fierce resistance. They were carrying out missions representing the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, at the request of the corresponding bodies of the South American country. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)

