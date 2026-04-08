How will the new care options for children without family support work?

With the recent implementation of the Code for Children, Adolescents, and Youth, Cuba has established a legal framework that places new generations at the center as full subjects of rights. However, one of the most frequently asked questions by the public is how these principles translate into the daily lives of those children and adolescents who, due to various circumstances, cannot live with their families of origin.

To answer this question, the Ministry of Education (MINED) published Resolution 62, which serves as the roadmap defining how the State will guarantee the right to live in a family through alternative care options and adoption.

In this regard, the regulation establishes a modern typology of foster homes, designed to meet the evolving needs of each stage of life. There are also emergency or temporary foster care facilities, with a maximum capacity of 12 children and a stay of up to 30 days, which serve as an immediate safe haven in emergency situations.

ON INSTITUTIONAL FOSTER CARE

The Resolution states that institutional foster care is an exceptional and temporary protective measure, ordered by the competent authority, intended to provide a child or adolescent with protection and attention to their emotional and developmental needs when they are deprived of their family of origin or when their family is unable to adequately guarantee their well-being.

The care of minors takes place in social assistance centers, which are organized to guarantee a protective, nurturing, and safe environment, with adequate hygiene, nutrition, infrastructure, and specialized professional care tailored to their age, gender, personal circumstances, and specific needs.

TYPES OF FOSTER CARE FACILITIES

Emergency or Temporary Foster Care Facilities: With a maximum capacity of 12 children and a stay of up to 30 days, these facilities serve as an immediate safe haven.

Early Childhood Care Facilities: With a limit of ten children, these facilities aim to replicate a family-like environment, with maximum stays of three to six months depending on the child’s age.

Institutions for children and adolescents (ages seven to 18): Organized in small, home-like groups, with a focus on preparing them for independent living and family reunification.

PROTECTION OF THE RIGHTS OF CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS IN INSTITUTIONAL CARE

The law establishes that children and adolescents entering care facilities, as well as their families of origin, will receive psycho-emotional support and continuous guidance from trained staff, both upon admission and throughout their stay and during the discharge process.

To guarantee the effectiveness of this established right, the management of these homes will coordinate with community mental health centers or other institutions of the Ministry of Public Health to provide child clinical psychology services.

Likewise, it is stipulated that, in emergency situations or natural disasters, specific protocols will be activated to prioritize the safety and emotional stability of the children and adolescents in care, ensuring the continuity of their individualized care, attention, and support.

Furthermore, the resolution establishes that the separation of siblings may only be ordered in exceptional circumstances, following a multidisciplinary assessment that evaluates the best interests of each child, and only when cohabitation would be detrimental to the comprehensive protection of their rights.

When it is not possible for the parties to remain and live together in the same home, the competent authority is responsible for adopting measures that guarantee: placement; the establishment of a permanent, stable, and accessible communication and visitation schedule, with professional support when necessary; and systematic monitoring by the Family Advocacy Office.

FOSTER FAMILIES AND CARE

The Resolution not only regulates the centers but also strengthens community networks. In this case, it defines foster families as those who voluntarily host children from the centers during weekends or holidays.

“They are not adoptive families, but rather provide emotional respite that allows the child to experience life in a family environment and relieves pressure on the institution.”

At the same time, the Ministry of Education (MINED) has the responsibility to actively collaborate in identifying potential foster families, working together with municipal commissions and the Ombudsman’s Office so that, whenever possible, a child grows up in a home and not in an institution.

ADOPTION: A CAREFUL, CHILD-CENTERED PROCESS

In adoption, foster homes become the center of emotional preparation. This means that, before a child is adopted, the home’s technical team (psychologists, social workers) will prepare a detailed administrative file and psychologically prepare the child for the change. The strategy includes gradual meetings with the prospective family, ensuring that the process is respectful and does not cause further trauma. (Take from Granma)