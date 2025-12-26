South Korea donated 24,600 tons of rice to Cuba

Havana, December 26.- The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Korea donated 24,600 tons of rice to Cuba, delivered through the World Food Programme (WFP), aimed at vulnerable individuals and pregnant women across the country, reported the United Nations System in Cuba via its social media.

Half of the shipment was unloaded at the port of Santiago de Cuba, to double the quotas that the WFP distributes in the eastern provinces over five months, specified the organization’s representation on the island.

The rest of the shipment will arrive in Havana, with the aim of doubling deliveries to prioritized populations in other provinces, in a bimonthly distribution modality that will extend for a year.

International collaboration strengthens food security and ensures national coverage for the most needy sectors, according to information released by the WFP.

The organization noted that this assistance will help expand emergency responses and support the recovery of communities affected by recent weather events, such as Hurricane Melissa. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)