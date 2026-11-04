Russia rules out changes following US legislative elections

Moscow, Nov 4.- Russia does not change its foreign policy based on political shifts in other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated, while commenting on the results of the midterm elections in the United States.

Ryabkov noted Sputnik, “Our position on Ukraine, firm and consistent, as well as our foreign policy as a whole, is not driven by short-term interests and, naturally, does not depend on fluctuations in the political landscape of other countries”.

The diplomat added that Russia will continue to act in accordance with the directives of President Vladimir Putin.

However, he pointed out that the Democratic Party’s leaders maintain a markedly negative stance toward relations with Russia. “Let us wait for the final results,” Ryabkov asked.

On November 3, the United States held its midterm elections, in which all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 senators were elected. (Prensa Latina)