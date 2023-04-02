Pope Francis returns to the Vatican after being discharged

domingo, abril 2, 2023
Vatican City, Apr 2.-  Pope Francis returned this saturday to the Holy See after being discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where he was admitted since last Wednesday due to bronchitis.
According to a report from the Holy See press office, before leaving the hospital, the Supreme Pontiff said goodbye to the director general of the hospital, Marco Elefanti, as well as to the team of doctors and assistants who attended to him there.

He also greeted the rector of the Catholic University, Franco Anelli, and the general ecclesiastical assistant of the Catholic University, Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori, together with his closest collaborators, the note adds.

The Pope expressed his thanks to the health personnel for ‘their selflessness and spirit of service’, and dedicated ‘a thought to all those who contribute to alleviating physical anguish’.

We look forward to his presence in St. Peter’s Square for the celebration of Palm Sunday,” the Vatican release points out, clarifying that although he will preside over the Mass on April 2 in St. Peter’s Basilica, it will be said by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri.

He is also expected to attend other activities scheduled during Holy Week, among them the Mass on Easter Sunday, April 9, which will be officiated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, according to the source.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

