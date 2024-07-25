Cuban leaders sign book of condolences for Nguyen Phu Trong

According to the Presidency on X social media, the president said that Cuba will always remember Phu Trong as a true friend and a tireless promoter of the special relations of friendship, brotherhood and mutual trust.

In these hours of sorrow we have the deepest conviction that his example will be an essential reference in every work of the Communist Party and the Vietnamese people, the Cuban Head of State wrote.

On July 19, the leader of the Revolution Army General Raul Castro and the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba conveyed to Vietnam Cuba’s condolences for the death of the prominent Vietnamese Party leader.

In a letter addressed to President To Lam, the leader of the Revolution and Diaz-Canel described Phu Trong as a great friend and promoter of friendly relations between the two countries, and highlighted his contribution to socialism and his legacy for new generations.

They also reaffirmed the support and solidarity with Vietnam and the will to strengthen the ties of brotherhood between the two countries. (Take from Prensa Latina)