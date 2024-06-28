Palestinian prisoners denounce Israel’s hunger policy

Ramallah, Jun 28.- The Palestinian Prisoners Club condemned the torture and starvation policy adopted against thousands of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

The systematic policy of famine constitutes one of the tools against our compatriots “since the beginning of the current war of genocide against the people in Gaza,” the institution said in a statement, and accused the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, to push not only that plan but also order crimes against prisoners, including murder through torture and lack of medical care.

The Club warned that “the judicial apparatus of the occupation constitutes the main weapon to reinforce many crimes against detainees and the rations of food delivered to Palestinian prisoners in recent months are not enough and in many cases are unsuitable for consumption.”

The organization highlighted that this strategy affects men, minors, women, and the sick, including patients in need of specific nutrition, and cited as an example the death last February of Muhammad Ahmed Al-Sabbar, who died in an Israeli prison. (Taken from Prensa Latina)