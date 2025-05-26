Nicolas Maduro summons to vote for peace and life in Venezuela

Maduro stated that on this day, “we are electing 24 governors for the country’s states, 285 deputies to the National Assembly (parliament), and 24 Legislative Councils”.

He stressed that those who cast their ballots do it to choose their state’s governor and their parliament to “legislate and defend the people, national sovereignty, peace, domestic stability, full economic recovery, and prosperity for all.”

Those who vote are deciding with their power, exercise their constitutional right, and that is why I am calling today, Sunday, May 25th, for you to vote as a family because “a family that votes together, stays together, in your community, everyone mobilized there,” he declared.

“Vote for peace and life, for a better Venezuela, for a new Venezuela born from the people,” he emphasized. (Take from Prensa Latina)