Women’s organizations from China and Cuba strengthen ties

The leader accompanied the Cuban women on a tour of a museum dedicated to the growing role of women in all spheres of society, the policies designed for their development and empowerment, and the progress achieved in gender equality, especially in the last decade.

The center shows the Chinese women’s achievements in terms of increased life expectancy, decreased maternal mortality and better access to health care, social security, education and leadership position.

It also shows images and the work of women with outstanding careers in China’s political, social and economic life, as well as interactions over the years with women from other countries, including those from the FMC.

During the meeting, the Chinese Federation highlighted the frequent contacts with its Cuban counterpart, ratified the will to maintain communication and announced a donation of facemasks and other medical materials in December.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)