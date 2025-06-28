Israel continues deadly attacks on Gaza aid sites as 17,000 Palestinian children suffer malnutrition

Gaza City, June 27.- Doctors in Gaza say Israeli attacks have killed at least 72 people over the past 24 hours. Among the dead are six people killed by Israeli forces near an aid distribution point north of Rafah operated by the militarized U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry reports some 17,000 Palestinian children are suffering from acute malnutrition and are at risk of death.

Mohamed Tabasha, a doctor in Gaza City who says Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid — including milk and infant formula — is causing babies to starve. Dr. Mohamed Tabasha told reporters: “The lack of milk affects the baby’s weight. The baby does not grow fast, and hunger may affect the immunity of the baby whereby one could easily become infected, and if immunity is not strengthened, we may lose some babies due to a lack of available milk. Especially the specialized formula — that is no longer available from the Health Ministry.” (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)