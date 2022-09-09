Cuba urges US government to root out human rights violations
Havana, Sep 8.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Wednesday urged U.S. government to eliminate human rights violations in the northern nation.
On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister assured the United States should solve its human rights problems instead of allocating millions of taxpayers’ dollars to misinform about Cuba´s children issue. In the same message, Bruno Rodríguez pointed out the United States deported over 11,000 Central American children in the first half of this year, a figure accounting for a rise of “10,400%” compared to this period in 2021.
Thousands of Central American people make their journey to the United States every year, including minors, despite dangers this journey may bring about.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)